Bears interviewed Greg Roman for offensive coordinator job

The Chicago Bears haven’t wasted any time searching for a new offensive coordinator following Luke Getsy’s firing, and their latest candidate is a familiar name.

The Bears interviewed former Baltimore Ravens playcaller Greg Roman for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager.

Roman, who didn’t coach during the 2023 season, has extensive coaching experience at the NFL level. He’s served as an offensive coordinator for three different teams: San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and, most recently, the Ravens (2019-22).

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles discussed what they’re looking for in an offensive coordinator, and Roman could fit the bill. He’s an experienced playcaller who’s worked with different including Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson.

The Chicago Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their vacant OC job today, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 16, 2024

With uncertainty about who will be the quarterback in Chicago next season, the Bears are looking for an adaptable offensive coordinator who can build an offense around different quarterbacks.

Chicago has interviewed or plan to interview these candidates for the OC vacancy: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson and now Roman.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire