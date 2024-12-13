Bears interim HC Thomas Brown calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson a 'real problem'

In their second matchup in the past three weeks, the Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which will be the first meeting with Thomas Brown as interim head coach.

While the first time the two teams met, Brown was just the offensive coordinator, but now as interim head coach, he'll be involved with the game plan to stop Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

When asked about how to contain Jefferson when meeting with the media on Thursday, Brown called the All-Pro wide receiver a "real problem" for any team. In their first matchup this season, the Bears held Jefferson in check, as he was limited to just two catches for 27 yards, and no touchdowns scored.

"He's a problem, so I don't think anybody has a true answer on how to stop elite players," Brown said. "I'm not going to act like we have some magic formula, because there is none. I think the understanding of owning those matchups, winning 1-on-1 battles, but also the mix of coverage is going to be a big part of how to keep those guys off balance. A receiver can't play well without his quarterback, so I think understanding how to mix up coverages also affect the quarterback is going to be a big part of trying to slow him [Jefferson] down. He's a true problem, I'm not going to say he's not."

Jefferson is among the elite and rare company of top receivers in football, and it feels that no matter who his quarterback is, he's finding ways to continuously put up big seasons. Second in the league in receiving yards with 1,170, Jefferson also has 75 catches and seven touchdowns to prove once again his place as one of the league's best.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears' Thomas Brown calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson a 'real problem'