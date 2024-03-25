Bears will host Caleb Williams for Top 30 visit next week

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of the pre-draft process, where their main focus has been USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month, all but guaranteeing the team goes quarterback at No. 1. And the overwhelming expectation is Chicago will select him.

During a press conference at the NFL owners meetings Monday, general manager Ryan Poles confirmed Williams will have his Top 30 visit during the first week of April (next week), where the organization will have an opportunity to host Williams at Halas Hall for the entire day. They’ll also get their medical evaluation of him then.

Ryan Poles said Caleb Williams’ 30 visit will be during the first week of April. Said during dinner with Caleb at his pro day that Williams never touched his phone and was intentional about his conversations with the Bears staff that was there. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 25, 2024

Chicago has already spent extensive time with Williams, including last week in Los Angeles. Before the Bears took in Williams’ pro day, they were able to spend time with him, including meeting for dinner and talking ball at the USC facility.

Poles told reporters during their dinner last week, Williams didn’t touch his phone and remain focused on his conversations with the Bears staff in attendance.

Chicago also got an opportunity to see Williams interact with his USC teammates at a private hangout in West Hollywood. In talking to Williams’ teammates, one thing became clear.

“They don’t like him, they love him,” Poles said.

It certainly seems Williams has assuaged any character concerns the team might’ve had going into this process. At this point, it would be an absolute shock if Williams wasn’t a Chicago Bear next month.

