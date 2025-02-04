Bears to hire Richard Smith as linebackers coach

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson continues to build his coaching staff. With the offensive position coaches all lined up, there are still some defensive position spots to be filled under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Bears are hiring Richard Smith as their linebackers coach. Funny enough, Smith is the father of former Chicago defensive line coach Travis Smith, who coached the Bears from 2022-24.

Smith Sr. served as the linebackers coach when Allen was the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos in 2011, so there's a familiarity there. Smith will lead a group headlined by Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

