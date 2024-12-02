Bears head coach vacancy: Who are early candidates for job?

The Chicago Bears did something they've never done in franchise history -- they fired a head coach midseason when they parted ways with Matt Eberflus on Friday. The move came after an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Bears lost because Eberflus failed to call a timeout with :32 left and it led to a loss.

Now, the Bears will be searching for their 18th head coach in franchise history this offseason, and it very well might be the most important hire in decades. After all, Chicago certainly appears to have the quarterback in Caleb Williams, who has been playing his best football in the past three weeks with Thomas Brown at offensive coordinator -- and now interim head coach.

The Bears won't be able to interview candidates until the offseason, but they're certainly getting a head start in doing their homework on some of the top candidates. And there are already some emerging names in play.

Who will be hiring the Bears' next head coach?

President Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles will lead the search for the team's new head coach. The search will be wide-ranging and include some of the top candidates in this upcoming coaching cycle. This will be the first time Warren is hiring a head coach and the second time Poles is involved, as he was hired just two days before making a final decision on Eberflus over Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell.

Who are the early candidates for the Bears' coaching vacancy?

The Bears' wide-ranging search for a new head coach will consider all of the top candidates, per Rapoport, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator -- and Williams' former quarterbacks coach at USC -- Kliff Kingsbury. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a dark horse candidate for the job. ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated there could be mutual interest between the Bears and Johnson for the job.

Will interim head coach Thomas Brown be in consideration?

While Chicago will certainly do their due diligence in interviewing prospective new and experienced head coaches across the league -- and perhaps college football -- they will also get a good look at Brown in a five-game audition in the final stretch of the season. Rapoport noted Brown will get a look, and he has a great opportunity to show what we can bring to the table while also continuing to oversee the development of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

What are the Bears looking for in a new head coach?

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are looking for a "leader of men" type of head coach. Whether they're an offensive or defensive minded head coach won't matter as much as their leadership skills. "They need to resemble the attributes of what Chicago stands for," one source told Jones, where the coach "will need to be battle-tested and mentally strong to be seriously considered for the job."

