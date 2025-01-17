Bears head coach: Ben Johnson, Mike McCarthy remain top candidates

The Chicago Bears' head coach search has been eventful for the past couple of weeks, but the process is far from over. Chicago still has some interviews scheduled for their first round -- which has included roughly 20 candidates -- but there are some early favorites emerging according to various NFL insiders.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed the current head coach search situations around the league, including the Bears. For Chicago, it certainly appears to be a two-way race between Detroit Lions offense coordinator Ben Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

"It's a job that intrigues (Johnson)," Pelissero said. "I believe he is at or near the top of their list. I think that's a realistic possibility. I also think the way they proceeded with Mike McCarthy tells you that that's viewed as a real candidate for them, as well."

The Bears flew McCarthy to Halas Hall for their interview on Wednesday, where they spent pretty much the entire day with him, including taking him out to dinner. Pelissero said on paper "it seemed more like a recruiting meeting than it was an interview," which should certainly lead you to believe McCarthy will be a finalist for the job.

It's worth noting that Johnson cannot conduct an in-person meeting until the Lions are eliminated from the postseason. And considering Detroit is a Super Bowl favorite, that probably won't happen anytime soon.

Chicago has interviewed a lot of candidates, approaching 20, and are still interviewing. But Pelissero believes Johnson and McCarthy are "real candidates" for the job.

"If Ben wants to go there, that's going to be a real consideration," he said.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Ben Johnson, Mike McCarthy remain top candidates for Bears head coach