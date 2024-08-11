Bears HC Matt Eberflus shares thoughts on Velus Jones at running back

The Chicago Bears have no shortage of playmakers on their offense, which include the usual suspects in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift. But perhaps they've found another in an unlikely face: Velus Jones Jr.

Earlier in the week, Bears coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Jones would get some looks at running back in practice and games, and we saw that in action on Saturday.

Against the Bills, Jones rushed for 34 yards on six carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, including a four-yard touchdown run. And, while early, it certainly looks like Chicago could have something in Jones out of the backfield.

"I thought it was positive," Eberflus said about Jones' performance after the game. "He did a nice job of really getting north. He's got really good lean mass and he's a physical player and you could see him really deaden the tackles to fall forward for those positive yards."

.@VelusJr runs it in for the TD 🙌



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/qPnN0Rw7Cv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 10, 2024

It's certainly an indication that we could see more of Jones at running back as the summer progresses, between practice and on-field reps. The former third-round pick is open to making the switch from receiver, which would make him a valuable asset on offense.

"God blessed me with speed, size and physicality, so why not?" Jones said, via ChicagoBears.com. "Anything to help this team out and increase value."

