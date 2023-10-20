Bears HC Matt Eberflus provides update on whether Justin Fields needs surgery

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb on his throwing hand in a Week 6 loss to the Vikings. There was concern about how long the injury could keep Fields out — and whether it could ultimately end his season.

During his Friday press conference, head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is considered week to week but “he’s improving.”

When asked whether Fields would land on injured reserve and/or require surgery on his thumb, Eberflus indicated that isn’t the case.

“We are not on that path right now,” Eberflus said Friday. “We are trending in the right direction.”

With Fields considered week to week, it’ll be rookie Tyson Bagent stepping in. He’s set to make his first career NFL start Sunday against Las Vegas.

Bagent, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd, replaced Fields in the second half of last week’s loss. Bagent orchestrated the team’s lone touchdown drive and nearly led a comeback drive that ended in an ill-advised interception.

We’ll see if Bagent can lead the Bears to victory on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire