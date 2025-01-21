New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson won't forget his first time entering Halas Hall anytime soon. Johnson, who traveled to the Chicagoland area on Tuesday, officially signed with the Bears to become the franchise's 19th head coach.

In a video shared by the Bears social accounts, Johnson is seen entering the building with his family and general manager Ryan Poles to a standing ovation from Bears employees, who gathered on the second level. Johnson is fired up himself and soaks up the moment before giving a speech to the team employees.

"Everyone get back to work!" he joked. "Thank you so much; my family and I are so excited. This is exactly where we wanted to be... This is going to be a challenge. I'm well aware of that. I know what this division's about. And this is exactly where we want to be.

"We're going to go after this thing, and it's going to take all of us in this room. It's going to take this locker room. It's nothing more important than that locker room and us serving that locker room and those players. They need to understand that. They need to feel that from us every single day. And if we do that, the wins are going to come. The playoffs are going to come."

🗣️ "This is exactly where we wanted to be." pic.twitter.com/mT56UoVGdl — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 21, 2025

Johnson spent the last three seasons as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, where he was the architect of a top-five offense. He will bring his expertise to the Bears, where he has a young and talented roster to work with, led by quarterback Caleb Williams.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: New Bears HC Ben Johnson arrives at Halas Hall to a standing ovation