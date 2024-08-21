Bears GM Ryan Poles sheds light on Matthew Judon trade interest

The Chicago Bears are always looking to better their roster, which explains their interest in trading for star pass rusher Matthew Judon, who ultimately landed with the Atlanta Falcons. The third episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" shed light on the situation -- and ultimately why the Bears didn't land Judon.

Essentially, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was apprehensive about trading for Judon without a contract extension in place.

"Our language is basically saying if the contract is not signed then he reverts back to New England," Poles told his special advisor, Ted Crews.

As previously reported, the Bears offered the Patriots a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for Judon. But Poles wanted to ensure that the deal would be a move for the future, not a one-year rental. Just look at the New York Jets, who acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick recently requested a trade as both sides have failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.

"I don't want to get the club in a position where we have a player that's here, we've given up a draft pick, and we haven't had a resolution on a contract," Poles said.

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Bears acquired Pro Bowler Montez Sweat for a second-round pick in a trade with the Washington Commanders, and it took them a matter of days to lock him down to a long-term extension. And that was the aim if a trade for Judon went through.

Part of the conversation also related to the acquisition to rookie defensive end Austin Booker, who Chicago traded a future fourth-round pick to move back into the fifth round to draft this year. Booker has shined during the preseason, where he looks like he can develop into an impact player on defense opposite Sweat -- and at a much cheaper price.

"It's Judon for a [third-round pick] and some significant financial needs," Bears director of football administration Matt Feinstein said. "We traded a [fourth] for four years of Austin Booker."

While the Bears weren't able to land Judon, their interest certainly indicates they might not be done adding to the roster this summer. Yannick Ngakoue, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago last summer, remains a free agent and break-in-case-of-emergency option.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears GM Ryan Poles sheds light on Matthew Judon trade interest