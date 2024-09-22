Bears fans are upset after Andrew Billings was robbed of an interception vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears defense has been an opportunistic unit in the first two weeks, creating multiple turnovers with interceptions and fumbles. They nearly had another big turnover in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the refs made an interesting call to blow it dead.

In the first quarter, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was wrapped up by Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. Before the whistle blew, though, Richardson tried to make a play and threw the ball away, right into the hands of Billings. The big defensive tackle came down with the catch, but the officials decided to rule that Richardson's forward progress was stopped and that the play was dead. Instead of Billings' first career interception, it went down as a sack for Sweat.

Bears fans saw the play happen and felt Billings was robbed. The whistle came after the ball was out of Richardson's hands and a play like that could have changed the game. Here were some of the reactions on social media:

If the play was dead, blow the damn whistle. Andrew Billings got screwed over there. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 22, 2024

Just a nonsense bailout there. There was no whistle and zero doubt that if he had completed a 70 yarder it would stand.@NFLOfficiating is proven to be incompetent part timers can we please get some professionals? — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) September 22, 2024

THAT WAS SO WRONG.

BILLINGS WAS ROBBED.



But what an amazing play!! — Kirsten Tanis (@kct2020) September 22, 2024

Forward progress was stopped as he was still moving forward. Okay sure #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) September 22, 2024

The referees once again making it about themselves — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) September 22, 2024

Huuuuge play screwed over by the refs…#DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) September 22, 2024

Officially a sack for Montez Sweat, though that's a total bailout calling forward progress. A bad call. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 22, 2024

That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. Ref literally watching not blowing it dead and then pretends like he did — I🧸 (@ilannfl) September 22, 2024

“The quarterback’s progress was stopped”



OK THEN WHY DIDNT BLOW THE WHISTLE YOU DOOFUS ITS WHY THEY GIVE IT TO YOU — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) September 22, 2024

Montez Sweat gets his first sack of the year. #Bears should have had a fumble too. Awful forward progress call. — Bear Report (@BearReport) September 22, 2024

