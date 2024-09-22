Advertisement

Bears fans are upset after Andrew Billings was robbed of an interception vs. Colts

brendan sugrue, bears wire
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears defense has been an opportunistic unit in the first two weeks, creating multiple turnovers with interceptions and fumbles. They nearly had another big turnover in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the refs made an interesting call to blow it dead.

In the first quarter, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was wrapped up by Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. Before the whistle blew, though, Richardson tried to make a play and threw the ball away, right into the hands of Billings. The big defensive tackle came down with the catch, but the officials decided to rule that Richardson's forward progress was stopped and that the play was dead. Instead of Billings' first career interception, it went down as a sack for Sweat.

Bears fans saw the play happen and felt Billings was robbed. The whistle came after the ball was out of Richardson's hands and a play like that could have changed the game. Here were some of the reactions on social media:

