Bears' Eddy Pineiro makes game-winning 53-yard field goal vs. Broncos

Eddy Pineiro delivered for the Bears on Sunday.

The 24-year-old kicker drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give Chicago a 16-14 win over the Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chicago needed the game-winning kick after the Broncos scored a touchdown with a little more than 30 seconds to play. Instead of going for the tie, Denver elected to go for two and, after a series of penalties, converted the attempt and took the lead when Joe Flacco found Emmanuel Sanders in the end zone.

The Bears appeared to be heading for a loss but Mitchell Trubisky completed a 25-yard pass to Allen Robinson. Chicago then called timeout with one second left, setting up Pineiro's heroics.

MORE: Giants replacing Eli Manning with Daniel Jones not 'a conversation for right now,' Pat Shurmur says | Ravens' Lamar Jackson is 'a real conundrum' for opposing defenses, John Harbaugh says | Ben Roethlisberger injury update: Steelers QB (elbow) leaves vs. Seahawks, set for MRI

Chicago improved to 1-1 with the win while the Broncos dropped to 0-2.



