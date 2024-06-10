Bears dubbed the most improved team heading into 2024

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most exciting teams this offseason, where they’ve made improvements across the board that will help them be competitive in 2024 and beyond.

It starts at the top with the addition of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who comes into an ideal situation for a No. 1 pick QB perhaps ever. He has an arsenal of weapons, including the new additions of receivers Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett, to pair with receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet.

Chicago also has a potential top-10 defense returning most of its starters, including All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat, and ready to take the next step.

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha compiled a list of teams that most improved this offseason, and the Bears landed at the top of the list.

The Bears came into this offseason with high expectations and they delivered in all ways possible. They traded quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh instead of giving him one more year to prove himself. They added more veteran help on offense — running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Gerald Everett — and signed blossoming star cornerback Jaylon Johnson to an extension. Of course, the home run came in the draft. By taking quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and wide receiver Rome Odunze eight picks later, the Bears now have an offense that could become the most exciting in franchise history. This is a team that saw its defense grow considerably in the second half of last season. If Williams can make an immediate impact — which he needs to do — the playoffs are a real possibility for this bunch.

Since general manager Ryan Poles took over two and half years ago, he’s helped rebuild this roster into a contender heading into Year 3. That included arguably the best trade in franchise history, when the Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that turned into receiver DJ Moore, tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and quarterback Caleb Williams — and they still have a 2025 second-rounder on the way.

While the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFC North a season ago, they’re a team that’s poised to go from worst to potential contender as soon as this season because of their offseason additions.

