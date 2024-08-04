Bears down to just 1 starting offensive lineman during Sunday's practice

Sunday's Chicago Bears training camp practice looked a bit different on the offensive line, mainly because many of the team's starters were not participating for much of the day. The Bears began the day with most of their starting offensive line available, with only one notable absence.

Right tackle Darnell Wright was out for the third practice in a row, but guard Nate Davis returned after missing the last week with what head coach Matt Eberflus described as a strain. Ryan Bates was the center, as he continues to battle with Coleman Shelton, while Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones anchored the left guard and left tackle positions, respectively. It only took a matter of minutes until that changed, however.

After the team went through their stretching period, Jenkins left the field with trainer Andre Carter and did not return, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

After stretching period, LG Teven Jenkins has left the field with trainer Andre Tucker. We’ll see if he returns shortly. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2024

A little while later, Davis was removed as well. He left the field after going through an hour of practice and had taken off his pads. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic noted that Davis was off to the side with the other injured players. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated something or if the Bears are trying to ramp him up after missing numerous practices.

Bears right guard Nate Davis was in full pads and participating in practice but has exited the field and taken his pads off. He’s now off to the side where the injured players are working out. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 4, 2024

With Jenkins and Davis both exiting practice, Wright still being out, and Bates continuing to rotate with Shelton, that left Jones as the only true starter on the offensive line for much of Sunday's session. Jerome Carvin subbed in at left guard, and Bill Murray was at right guard. Matt Pryor was at right tackle since the day began.

Teven Jenkins left practice early. With Jenkins, Nate Davis and Darnell Wright sitting out team drills, starting O-line looks like this:



LT Braxton Jones

LG Jerome Carvin

C Ryan Bates

RG Bill Murray

RT Matt Pryor — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 4, 2024

Injuries happen throughout training camp, and it is important to note that the Bears have had more than two weeks of practices already, more than most of the league since they had an extra preseason game. The hope is many of these issues are minor, and the team is taking extra precaution. Still, if this is what the offensive line is going to look like come Week 1, Caleb Williams and co. will have their work cut out for them against a dangerous Tennessee Titans defensive front. We're a long ways away from that happening, though.

