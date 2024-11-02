Bears' Cole Kmet praises Caleb Williams' resiliency in Week 8 loss

Despite the Chicago Bears' sour ending in their heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, and the poor start for the team's offense, one member found a big silver lining from it. Speaking on his podcast "The Eighty Five With Cole Kmet," Chicago's tight end praised rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' resiliency to battle the team back in the fourth quarter.

After a horrid start to the game, throwing for 36 yards on 4-of-13 passes in the first three quarters, Williams led the team on two drives in the fourth quarter getting them down to the goal line on each drive. Unfortunately for Williams and the offense, an ill-advised play call would lead to a Doug Kramer fumble at the goal line, and even though they were able to score on the following possession, it was an overall horrible offensive showing.

Bouncing back from an awful start to at least give his team multiple chances to win the game, Kmet praised his rookie quarterback for the resiliency he showed, keeping the team within distance.

"He's super resilient," Kmet said. "For him to do what he did in the fourth [quarter] is a huge positive. It's really good to see, especially from a rookie, we have to keep in mind that he is a rookie. This is not easy, I remember where I was mentally, there's a lot going on in your head, there's a lot going on and I can't even imagine what that's like at the quarterback position. Definitely a lot on his plate and what he has to deal with but for him to reset himself going into the fourth quarter there…that's all really good stuff and things we're going to need going forward.

There were not many positives throughout the loss to Washington, but it's a welcoming sign to hear Kmet's comments on not only the resiliency of Williams, but how he continues to grow throughout the season. The Bears will certainly go only as far as Williams takes them, and if he continues to grow, it'll only be beneficial for the offense and the team's success.

