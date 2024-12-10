Bears coaching vacancy: Ranking top candidates after Week 14

Another loss for the Chicago Bears means more conversations about the immediate and upcoming future around the organization. After being embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers in Thomas Brown's debut as interim head coach, the conversation continues about what it is going to take to turn the franchise around, and there doesn't seem to be an easy answer.

Coming into the game, nearly every single player on the roster discussed how the energy in the locker room was turning around, and there was a sense of relief under Brown. His debut game couldn't have gone any worse, with the Bears looking dead in the water and flat from the opening kickoff. More questions need to be answered, but for now, the head coach position is very much up in the air for the future of the Bears franchise.

Following Brown's big letdown in his debut, here's a look at rankings for coaches that would best fill the Bears vacancy. On Monday, a report suggested that the Bears are keying in on Mike Vrabel, Brian Flores, Ben Johnson, and Joe Brady, and a couple of those names will be listed here, but not all.

1. Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during the first half against Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

The most popular choice among Bears fans and football pundits, Johnson should be, and more than likely is, the top target of the Bears, but would it work? Johnson has thrived in Detroit thanks to a focus that was committed on constructing a dominant offensive line, the Bears don't have that. Yes, there will be plenty of cap space and draft capital to use to address both the offensive and defensive line talent, but the Bears are not just one player or coach away from being a real threat. Would Johnson want to wait on everything to come together that could take longer than expected? Will the front office provide him a plan that makes him comfortable in Chicago? Too early to tell, but the interest in Johnson should be real.

2. Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the front office, president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles, stated they wanted a leader of men, they should've just mentioned Mike Vrabel. Having a 54-45 record during six seasons in Tennessee, with five total playoff wins, and a well-respected player of his time, Vrabel would immediately change the culture inside the locker room. Knowing what it takes to lead a team, especially as Vrabel did with the Titans when they felt like more of an underdog team, Vrabel checks a lot of boxes from a coaching personality that Chicago has been missing for many years.

3. Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on th field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady has been on fire since he was named the offensive coordinator in Buffalo during the middle of last season, and now Josh Allen is playing like a front-runner for the MVP award in 2024. Even after trading away Stefon Diggs, and having to make a mid-season deal for Amari Cooper this year, Brady has gotten the most out of Allen in a very impressive way. There's been no better audition for a head coaching job than what Brady has done in Buffalo this season, outside of Johnson in Detroit, and he would be quite the intriguing fit in Chicago. Ranking 10th in total offense, Buffalo has done quite the job wighg Brady leading the charge.

4. Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders offensive coordinator

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This connection may be losing interest, and the only sense it really makes is because of the history between Kingsbury and Caleb Williams during his collegiate career at USC. Kingsbury started the year off hot, paving the way for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to be an early favorite for Rookie of the Year this season. The Commanders currently have the fourth-best total offense in the NFL, and while the results are there, history may not be a great fit here. The Bears have already previously interviewed Kingsbury twice for the offensive coordinator position last off-season, so why would things change be different this time around?

5. Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Interim head coach Thomas Brown of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Understandably, Brown's first game as interim head coach could've completely dropped him out of contention for the permanent role, but there's still time. If Thomas Brown can have a drastic turnaround in the remaining four games, he may just have a chance to keep his name in the top contention to fill the coaching vacancy. There needs to be less talk about energy and culture, and more production on the field. With three games remaining against their divisional opponents, Brown could change up the NFC North playoff race that they are firmly out of. Brown's first audition was an embarrassment, but there is still a chance for him to make a positive imprint to close out the season.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears coaching vacancy: Ranking top candidates after Week 14