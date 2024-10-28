The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders, 18-15, on an improbable Hail Mary touchdown throw from quarterback Jayden Daniels that was easily avoidable had a player not been left wide open behind defenders in the end zone.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has come under fire his behavior before and during the Hail Mary play, where a video captured Stevenson taunting Commanders fans with the play underway. Stevenson was also the player who tipped the ball into the waiting hands of receiver Noah Brown.

Following the loss, Stevenson took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology to Bears fans and his teammates.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus," Stevenson wrote. "….The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown"

It's unclear whether or not Stevenson's actions, which also included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game, will have any ramifications for next week's road game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson and Terell Smith were rotating opposite Jaylon Johnson against the Commanders, so it'll be interesting to see how head coach Matt Eberflus handles this.

While Stevenson's behavior was unacceptable, it's nice to see the second-year pro take accountability for his actions in what will go down as one of the most painful Bears losses in recent memory.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson issues apology after Hail Mary