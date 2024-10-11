Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson doubtful vs Jaguars in London because of calf injury

WARE, England (AP) — The Chicago Bears secondary could be down another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday after cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was listed as doubtful because of a calf injury picked up in practice.

The Bears had already ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker because of a concussion from last week. They have a new concern with Stevenson unlikely to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“A plant-point-and-drive (drill) and he felt something in his calf,” Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Friday about the injury sustained the day before in practice. “We’ll see where it is tomorrow morning and go from there, but right now he is doubtful.”

Stevenson didn't practice Friday.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) was limited in practice Friday “but he looked good, so we’re hopeful there,” Eberflus said.

The Associated Press