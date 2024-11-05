Bears' best players in Week 9 loss vs. Cardinals, per PFF
The Chicago Bears (4-4) suffered another brutal defeat, this one a 29-9 blowout to the Arizona Cardinals, where Matt Eberflus dropped 3-18 on the road.
It marked their second straight loss and their fourth road loss of the season. The offense failed to score a touchdown with quarterback Caleb Williams under consistent duress while the defense let Arizona not only move the ball all over them but find the end zone on several occasions. The Bears were outplayed, outcoached and lacked discipline while being unprepared for this game after a week of distractions.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive and defensive players and what their grades were.
Best offensive players
OL Matt Pryor - 81.3
OL Coleman Shelton - 71.4
WR Rome Odunze - 66.2
RT Darnell Wright - 65.1
RB Roschon Johnson - 64.1
WR DJ Moore - 60.1
WR Tyler Scott - 60.0
Best defensive players
CB Terell Smith - 91.3
CB Tyrique Stevenson - 78.3
CB Reddy Steward - 75.1
DE Dominique Robinson - 71.1
S Elijah Hicks - 69.7
DE Jacob Martin - 69.2
CB Josh Blackwell - 65.3
DT Gervon Dexter - 64.3
DE DeMarcus Walker - 63.3
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears' best players in Week 9 loss vs. Cardinals, per PFF