The Chicago Bears (4-4) suffered another brutal defeat, this one a 29-9 blowout to the Arizona Cardinals, where Matt Eberflus dropped 3-18 on the road.

It marked their second straight loss and their fourth road loss of the season. The offense failed to score a touchdown with quarterback Caleb Williams under consistent duress while the defense let Arizona not only move the ball all over them but find the end zone on several occasions. The Bears were outplayed, outcoached and lacked discipline while being unprepared for this game after a week of distractions.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive and defensive players and what their grades were.

Best offensive players

OL Matt Pryor - 81.3 OL Coleman Shelton - 71.4 WR Rome Odunze - 66.2 RT Darnell Wright - 65.1 RB Roschon Johnson - 64.1 WR DJ Moore - 60.1 WR Tyler Scott - 60.0

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 03: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass while defended by Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Best defensive players

CB Terell Smith - 91.3 CB Tyrique Stevenson - 78.3 CB Reddy Steward - 75.1 DE Dominique Robinson - 71.1 S Elijah Hicks - 69.7 DE Jacob Martin - 69.2 CB Josh Blackwell - 65.3 DT Gervon Dexter - 64.3 DE DeMarcus Walker - 63.3

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears' best players in Week 9 loss vs. Cardinals, per PFF