The Chicago Bears (4-7) suffered another rough one-score loss in a 30-27 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Vikings (9-2), which marked their fifth consecutive loss since their 4-2 start.

For the second straight week, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams posted one of the best games of his young career, which included leading the offense to 11 points in the final two minutes in what was another near-comeback the Bears couldn't quite finish. Coaching decisions and self-inflicted mistakes continued to be the issue, and the defense's collapse in overtime proved to be the difference between a win and a loss.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 12 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive and defensive players and what their grades were.

Best offensive players

LG Teven Jenkins - 77.4 RT Darnell Wright - 77.0 QB Caleb Williams - 74.8 WR DJ Moore - 73.7 LT Braxton Jones - 72.2 RB Roschon Johnson - 68.2 C Coleman Shelton - 64.2 TE Cole Kmet - 63.8

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Best defensive players

CB Kyler Gordon - 90.9 DT Gervon Dexter Sr. - 87.9 LB Jack Sanborn - 86.0 DE DeMarcus Walker - 79.5 DT Byron Cowart - 74.4 S Jonathan Owens - 68.4 CB Terell Smith - 68.0 DT Zacch Pickens - 63.2 DE Jacob Martin - 62.9

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears' best players in Week 12 loss vs. Vikings, per PFF