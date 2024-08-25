Is Bears backup Tyson Bagent among the 32 best QBs in the NFL?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is getting a lot of hype, and rightfully so. He burst onto the scene in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd. Bagent was outstanding in the preseason and earned himself the role of QB2 behind Justin Fields.

Bagent saw three starts last season in place of an injured Fields, where he became the first D-II quarterback to make an NFL start in 13 years. Chicago went 2-2 with Bagent at quarterback, and he played well enough to be a backup on a bad team.

Coming into 2024, the Bears moved on from Fields in favor of No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. We know that Williams is QB1 on the depth chart, but Bagent came in very much in line to be his backup. Following another impressive preseason, Bagent has solidified himself as the backup once again.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Right now, it's even hard to claim that he isn’t one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. It is hard to think that he wouldn’t earn the starting job on at least one or two other teams in the NFL.

Chicago should try and keep Bagent around for as long as they can. His physical skillset is solid, but his brain as an extra coach out there is even more valuable. It is a trait that a lot of organizations like to have in their backup.

During this preseason, Bagent proved himself once again and he will wear an NFL uniform every week during the 2024 season. He is carving out a nice career for himself. Thanks to "Hard Knocks," we've seen that he's also a wonderful person with a very fun family. Having a guy like this in the Chicago QB room is something that could help this team move forward.

With Williams as the starter, Bagent will be a solid backup behind him with a clipboard and a headset and ready to step in, if needed. A lot of teams wish they had a backup like Bagent, but some may even wish they had a starter like him.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Is Bears backup Tyson Bagent among the 32 best QBs in the NFL?