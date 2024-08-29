Bears announce updated 16-player practice squad

The Chicago Bears have built their 16-player practice squad, which features many familiar faces that were difficult cuts over the last couple of days. There are a number of returning faces on Chicago's practice squad who had strong summers, including cornerback Reddy Steward, quarterback Austin Reed, linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and receiver Collin Johnson.

On Thursday, the Bears made some changes with the additions of long snapper Scott Daly, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, receiver Samori Toure and offensive lineman Chris Glase. In corresponding roster moves, they released safety Quindell Johnson and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory.

With long snapper Patrick Scales on injured reserve, Daly will be elevated to the active roster for Week 1. Roberts could also be utilized in Week 1 with Zacch Pickens' status uncertain for the opener.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ updated practice squad:

Bears' 16-player practice squad

How many players are on the practice squad?

In previous seasons, teams were allowed to carry 10 players. That number was going to expand to 12 for the 2020 season and then expand to 14 in 2022. That changed with COVID-19, where the league increased practice squads to 16 players, which will once again be the limit in 2024. Teams can have a 17th practice squad member as part of the International Pathway Program (IPP). Of those potential 17 practice squad members, 10 must have two or fewer accrued seasons. The other six do not have any limitations and are classified as "veterans."

Who is eligible for the practice squad?

Any player can sign with a team's practice squad, but there are limitations in place. Here are the different categories for practice squad players, according to Sporting News.

Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL experience (rookies);

Players who were on the active list for fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season(s);

Up to four players per team who have earned no more than two accrued seasons (no game limitations);

Up to six players per team with no limitations as to their number of earned accrued seasons;

At least one player who is a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP)

How much do practice squad players make?

There are two different salary scales for practice squad players depending on a player’s experience. There’s one for players with two or fewer accrued seasons (which are most practice squad players) and one for everyone with three or more, according to Sporting News.

The first group, which includes rookies and players who have played no more than two accrued seasons, receive a fixed weekly salary of $12,500. The second group, which consists of players who have played three or more accrued seasons, do not have a fixed salary. The minimum weekly salary for a veteran on the practice squad is $16,800, while the maximum is $21,300.

How can a practice squad player be signed away?

Players on a team’s practice squad are free to sign with another team at any point. Although, a team that signs a player from a practice squad must add the player to its 53-man roster. That means no switching practice squads across the league.

How can teams utilize practice squad players each week?

Teams can elevate up to two practice squad players on game day, per Sporting News, expanding their roster to 55 players. Seven players will be designated as inactive. Following the game, players who were elevated to the game day roster revert back to the practice squad. Practice squad players can only be elevated three times per season. If a team wants to play them more, they must sign them to the active roster.

