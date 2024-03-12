Bears agree to 2-year, $12 million deal with tight end Gerald Everett, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears and former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract that guarantees $6.1 million, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because free agents can't officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Everett has 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three scores for the Chargers last season.

Everett gives the Bears a productive No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet, who's coming off his best season. Kmet set career highs in receptions (73) and yards (719) and caught six touchdowns after agreeing in July to a four-year, $50 million contract extension through 2027.

Everett worked with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with the Rams from 2017 to 2020 and with Seattle in 2021.

The Bears have been busy the past week. They agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson that guarantees him $54.4 million. They also added running back D’Andre Swift and veteran safety Kevin Byard while agreeing to a one-year extension with long snapper Patrick Scales.

Chicago finished 7-10 last season. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the draft next month.

Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press