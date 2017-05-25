Bears add salsa, sign WR Victor Cruz to 1-year contract

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 17-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears added some salsa, signing former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year contract Thursday.

The Bears were looking for help after Alshon Jeffery signed with Philadelphia.

A feared receiver with the Giants, he helped them win the Super Bowl before being slowed by injuries. He was released after seven seasons in February.

Cruz has 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, many of which he celebrated with a salsa dance. A knee injury and a calf problem caused him to miss most of the 2014 season and all of 2015. Last year, he had 39 catches and one touchdown reception.

