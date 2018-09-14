Bearkats, Keeler call audible to change future

(STATS) - It was about 1:30 in the morning, as Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler remembers. His team was awaiting a flight out of Fargo, North Dakota.

And there he was huddled up in conversation like his team had been just hours earlier.

Keeler was calling an audible.

If his Bearkats were ever going to reverse their 55-13 loss to FCS dynasty North Dakota State in the 2017 national semifinals last December - the type that most of their postseasons seemed to end with - Keeler was accepting to the notion they needed to be more like the teams that have set up roadblocks.

The Bearkats have the second-most wins in the FCS this decade and have advanced to at least the national semifinals in five of the last seven seasons, but no longer would there be talk in Huntsville, Texas, about their team needing just an extra 10 percent of everything to get over the top.

They needed the kind of change Keeler and his staff mapped out: Sam Houston would switch to a more physical style of play, beginning this season.

It would be occurring after the Bearkats graduated some of the better players in program history, so the timing probably couldn't have been better for something new. It meant their fast-paced, quarterback-slinging offense would be balanced more by the run game, even though the Bearkats had led the FCS statistically for three straight seasons. It meant getting bigger and stronger on defense and building greater depth to better navigate the long haul of a season.

"As I told our players to start the season off," Keeler said, "we have a great culture, we need a greater culture. We have great leadership, we need greater leadership. We're just trying to push ourselves ahead even further."

When North Dakota - no, it's not North Dakota State - visits Sam Houston on Saturday for a first-time intersectional matchup, some of the Bearkats' changes will be on display. Just a week ago, they ran an equal number of running plays (42) as they did pass plays and possessed the ball for 8½ minutes more than Prairie View A&M in a 41-32, season-opening win.

Their play wasn't always pretty, but it was a winning start - and exactly how Keeler had been envisioning since last season's end.

North Dakota's physical, wear-you-down style is built from the same mold of North Dakota State and James Madison, the other FCS power that has come along in Keeler's five years at Sam Houston - the one that hammered his team in the 2016 playoffs - so the Bearkats will have a measuring stick before they head into Southland Conference play next week.

"I think it's really critical we improve from week 1 to week 2," said Keeler, whose team's 21-game home winning streak is the longest in the FCS. "I think we have a lot to work with, but there is a long way to go. There are some things that we just can't do to be successful. And that needs to get cleaned up week 2 because if we don't clean that up, we're going to lose week 2. This is a really good football team coming here."

The players Sam Houston had returning on the offensive line - including three preseason All-Southland players, led by Mitchell Watanabe - worked well with the offseason plan. But the coaching staff went out and made the team bigger at tight end with junior college transfer Woody Brandom and on the defensive line, including tackle Scean Mustin, a junior college transfer who returns from injury Saturday.

New quarterback Mike Dare even has exceptional size at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, eye-turning for someone replacing two-time STATS FCS Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe. Dare was up and down in his first game, but his accuracy should start to increase considering the offense boasts the likes of All-America wide receivers Davion Davis and Nathan Stewart.

Saturday's matchup doesn't quite have the national ramifications as it appeared when the two-year, home-and-home series was signed two years ago. But a North Dakota team that was injury-riddled last season is off to an encouraging start - beating Mississippi Valley State and losing at Washington - and is hinting it can be more like its 2016 playoff team than last year's 3-8 collapse.

"We know this week is a huge opportunity for us to go play against a very good program and a top program in the country," said UND coach Bubba Schweigert, who, like Keeler, is in his fifth season.

But is Sam Houston ready to close the gap on the two very best programs?

It's probably a question for another time because the new-look Bearkats are a work-in-progress.

The pressure is probably off on a national perspective because, given their key senior losses, the expectations aren't as high.

That thinking isn't the case within the Sam Houston State program, however. The Bearkats are still chasing the national championship.

"Our whole mind-set is we've got to play cleaner, we have to have the attention to detail that you need to be a championship team," Keeler said. "And it has to happen this weekend."