Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. At UK£5.99, shares are up 7.1% in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After the downgrade, the twelve analysts covering Vistry Group are now predicting revenues of UK£2.2b in 2020. If met, this would reflect a huge 93% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to reduce 2.1% to UK£0.96 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£2.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.05 in 2020. It's pretty clear that analyst sentiment has fallen after the recent consensus updates, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

LSE:VTY Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to UK£10.02. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Vistry Group analyst has a price target of UK£15.20 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£5.10. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Vistry Group'sgrowth to accelerate, with the forecast 93% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vistry Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Vistry Group. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Vistry Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

