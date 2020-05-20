Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering PropNex is for revenues of S$414m in 2020, implying a definite 14% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 23% to S$0.053 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$461m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.06 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about PropNex's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 9.9% to S$0.63, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic PropNex analyst has a price target of S$0.70 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$0.63. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 14% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.7% next year. It's pretty clear that PropNex's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that PropNex's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

