Bearish: This Analyst Is Revising Their Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) Revenue and EPS Prognostications

The analyst covering Logwin AG (ETR:TGHN) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon. The stock price has risen 4.8% to €260 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Logwin's lone analyst is for revenues of €1.3b in 2023, which would reflect a concerning 24% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 26% to €18.66 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of €21.35 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about Logwin's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 24% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Logwin's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Logwin. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Logwin's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like the analyst has become a lot more bearish on Logwin, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Logwin going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

