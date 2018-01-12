Beard's 20 points helps FIU shave UTSA with a 79-76 win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Brian Beard Jr., scored 20 points with eight assists and Florida International managed to hold off UT San Antonio 79-76 on Thursday night.

Beard's layup with 1:43 left was Florida International's last field goal as the Panthers missed their last two shots and went 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Panthers posted a 47-37 halftime lead and led the rest of the way. Jhivvan Jackson scored eight during a 12-7 stretch and brought the Roadrunners to within 78-74 with 59 seconds remaining.

Florida International (8-9, 2-2 Conference USA) got 16 points from Trejon Jacob, Eric Lockett scored 15 and Michael Douglas and Osasumwen Osaghae each scored 10.

Jackson led UT San Antonio (9-9, 2-3) with 22 points and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line. George Willborn III scored 15 and Giovanni De Nicolao added 10. UTSA has dropped three of its last four.