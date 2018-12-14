Beard has 29 to lead FIU to 102-89 win over N. Florida

MIAMI (AP) -- Brian Beard Jr. scored 29 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists with four steals to lead Florida International to a 102-89 victory over North Florida on Thursday night.

This was the fifth time Florida International (8-2) has topped the century mark, the third most in a single season in program history.

Beard was 9 of 19 from the floor while making 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. Osasumwen Osaghae added 18 points with seven rebounds and Willy Nunez Jr. added 13 points

FIU was up 50-49 at the break but Wajid Aminu opened the second half with a 3-point play and J.T. Escobar added a 3-pointer to start North Florida on a 10-0 run. The Golden Panthers rallied to retake the lead 67-65 after Marcus Burwell drained a 3 and Osaghae followed with a layup at the 13:20 mark. Burwell drove for a layup to give FIU the lead for good, 77-76, midway in the second half. The Golden Panthers finished the game on a 16-4 run.

Escobar, who had 20 points in the first half, finished with 28 to lead North Florida (4-7). Noah Horchler added 16 points with 10 rebounds.