'The Bear,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards

Ayo Edebiri appears backstage with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" during the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. She repeated her win with an Emmy on Monday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.

White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach scored the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy prizes. The show also won for Best Writing and Best Directing.

Married With Children and Dead to Me alum Christina Applegate earned a standing ovation as she tearfully took the stage with assistance to present Edebiri with her statuette.

Applegate -- who is a breast cancer survivor -- has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021.

Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th annual SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

On the drama side, Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for White Lotus.

Jesse Armstrong won for Best Writing for a Drama and Matthew MacFadyen earned the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama trophy for Succession.

Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Niecy Nash-Betts picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Paul Walter Hauser won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Black Bird.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was named Best Scripted Variety Show and won for Best Writing for a Scripted Variety Show, while RuPaul's Drag Race was voted Best Reality Competition Show and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won for Best Talk Show.

Matthew Macfadyen, winner of the Best Supporting Actor, Television award for "Succession" during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 7. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Anthony Anderson is hosting the gala, which is airing live on FOX.

He kicked off the show singing the theme songs from classic sitcoms like "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life" with a choir.

His mother Doris is helping out by holding up cards urging the winners to keep their speeches short.

The program will be available for streaming on Tuesday via Hulu.

It was originally set to take place in September, but was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Succession leads the field of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24.

nominations and The White Lotus with 23.