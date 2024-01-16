'The Bear,' 'Succession' win big at the Emmy Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.
White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach scored the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy prizes. The show also won for Best Writing and Best Directing.
Married With Children and Dead to Me alum Christina Applegate earned a standing ovation as she tearfully took the stage with assistance to present Edebiri with her statuette.
Applegate -- who is a breast cancer survivor -- has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021.
Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys. https://t.co/SiaGD3jesB pic.twitter.com/rGZF8ooLiq— Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024
Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary.
On the drama side, Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for White Lotus.
Jesse Armstrong won for Best Writing for a Drama and Matthew MacFadyen earned the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama trophy for Succession.
Niecy Nash-Betts picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Paul Walter Hauser won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Black Bird.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was named Best Scripted Variety Show and won for Best Writing for a Scripted Variety Show, while RuPaul's Drag Race was voted Best Reality Competition Show and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won for Best Talk Show.
Anthony Anderson is hosting the gala, which is airing live on FOX.
He kicked off the show singing the theme songs from classic sitcoms like "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life" with a choir.
His mother Doris is helping out by holding up cards urging the winners to keep their speeches short.
The program will be available for streaming on Tuesday via Hulu.
It was originally set to take place in September, but was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.
Succession leads the field of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24.
Mama Doris don't play, and @anthonyanderson would agree that at the #Emmys, we are family. #75thEmmys #WeAreFamilyFOX pic.twitter.com/DCBzjrJ9sK— FOX (@FOXTV) January 16, 2024
nominations and The White Lotus with 23.