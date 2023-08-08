Bear with sweet tooth crashes wedding reception — and leaves no cannolis behind

It was “the perfect Colorado wedding” — but probably not for the reason you’d expect.

Though high school sweethearts Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez admit they wanted their wedding to incorporate the state’s natural beauty, a bear crashing the reception and gobbling up all the treats at the dessert bar was probably more than they bargained for. But that’s exactly what happened, KUSA reported.





It also started pouring rain just as they were about to say their vows, the station reported.

MacRossie-Martinez posted photos from their wedding to her Facebook profile Aug. 1. “Said our vows in a monsoon,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.

Photos show the pair standing beneath a clear umbrella as they read their vows and placed wedding rings on each other’s fingers.

“Then a bear ate our dessert bar,” she posted, along with a photo of a black bear standing on the table with its snout in the dessert tray.

“No dessert for us!!” she added in the comments.

“It’s not too often you go in to your dessert table and see a bear crashing it and eating all of it,” Brandon Martinez told ABC7.





After the bear had scarfed down most of the desserts — including lemon bars and the coveted cannolis — security shooed the bear away without incident, the station reported.

