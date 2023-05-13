'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White And Wife Addison Timlin Are Splitting Up

Jeremy Allen White and his wife, fellow actor Addison Timlin, are parting ways.

Timlin, 31, has filed for divorce from 32-year-old White, according to legal documents obtained by NBC News and the Los Angeles Times. The actors, who have two young daughters, married in 2019 but have known each other since they were teens.

Actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend the Los Angeles premiere of

Actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Bear" last year.

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you,” Timlin wrote in an Instagram post following White’s Golden Globes win in January for his starring role as chef Carmy Berzatto in FX’s comedy-drama series “The Bear.”

White had honored Timlin in his acceptance speech at the time, saying “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones.”

White and Timlin at the premiere of

White and Timlin at the premiere of "The Bear" in Los Angeles last year.

Prior to appearing on “The Bear,” White acted on the 11-season hit Showtime series “Shameless” as eldest Gallagher child Phillip “Lip” Gallagher. Timlin has appeared on the Showtime comedy-drama “Californication,” and she starred in the 2014 slasher movie “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.”

Representatives for Timlin and White did not immediately reply to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Related...