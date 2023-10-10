The Bear star Ayo Edebiri 's new comedy Bottoms finally confirms UK release

MGM

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's new comedy movie Bottoms has finally confirmed a UK release date.

The film, which also stars Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott, has been out in the US since August and has attracted huge acclaim.

Studio Warner Bros has now revealed when British fans will get to see it, announcing the news in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Sharing a picture of Bottoms' poster, Dimoldenberg wrote: "Hello this is a message to UK cinemas, you must show this film immediately, get your act together. I just saw it in NYC and it’s…so funny it could be British."

Warner Bros then replied: "Ok, how about 3rd November?"

The movie is described as "a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy", focusing "on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders".

"Their bizarre plan works," the synopsis adds. "The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed."

Bottoms is directed by Emma Seligman, with a screenplay by Seligman and Sennott, and has attracted a high score of 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The New York Times said the movie "hovers on the cusp of greatness", while The Associated Press called it "a queer comedy with a chaotic beat" which "is here to break stuff -- and that’s a very good thing".

Bottoms is out now in US cinemas, and will be released in UK cinemas on November 3.

