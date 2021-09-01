Bear spotted in Tin Can Hill walking area and around Con Mine in Yellowknife

A bear has been spotted in Yellowknife. Wildlife officials are setting up a trap to catch it and are asking anyone who sees a bear to contact their local environment and natural resources office immediately. (CBC - image credit)

A bear has been spotted in the walking area of Tin Can Hill and around the former Con Mine in Yellowknife.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said it has set up signs and will be setting up a trap to catch the bear.

It also urged anyone who sees a bear to contact their local ENR office right away.

"This enables our officers to respond to the situation in a timely fashion in a way that considers options for dealing with the situation and protect public safety," the statement reads.

The phone number for ENR's North Slave region office in Yellowknife is 867-873-7181.