Bear Spotted Chilling In California Swimming Pool

It’s Labor Day weekend and this California bear is ready to relax.

A Simi Valley homeowner was stunned on Saturday when he looked outside and saw a black bear cooling off in his pool.

“I just happened to look over the window and I thought it was a person swimming in the pool,” Mike Emanuel told Fox 11 Los Angeles. “I was like, ‘Who the hell was in the swimming pool?’”

In a video, the bear can be seen soaking by the edge of the pool for a while, before climbing out and wandering off.

Emanuel said he watched for a few minutes and then called the non-emergency police line because he wasn’t sure what to do.

“I said, ‘Hey there’s a bear in my pool,’ and then they asked me if I had been drinking,” he said.

VIDEO: Bear swims in a pool in Simi Valley. Homeowner says when he called the authorities to tell them what was in the backyard they asked him if he’d been drinking. Same bear has been spotted in neighborhood all weekend. High was 108 today @FOXLApic.twitter.com/r1Ei0E3Tug — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) September 5, 2022

Temperatures soared to a high of 108 degrees in Simi Valley over the weekend, so Emanuel said it was fair enough the bear wanted to take a dip.

“He’s welcome in my yard as long as he doesn’t kill me or my family,” he quipped.

On Sunday, authorities were contacted because a bear wandered into another person’s kitchen through an open door and started eating food that had been left out. It was likely the same animal, police said.

Authorities reminded locals not to approach bears or get in their way.

“Bears will generally find food and go back to their habitats,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a release. “Please do not approach any bears if seen. Although cute, they are still wild animals.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.