How ‘The Bear’ and Other FX Shows Are Boosting Hulu | Charts

As Disney moves closer to full ownership of Hulu, a crucial aspect of its motivation for taking control of the streamer are the close ties the company has built with its linear assets. One of those relationships that’s proving essential for Hulu is FX, which is fueling a significant part of viewer demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

“The Bear,” an FX original that’s only available on Hulu, is now in its second season. It won praise for its vivid portrayal of the frenzied and anxiety-ridden world of a small restaurant kitchen, and reinforced Hulu’s image as a hub for innovative television.

The new season has managed to elevate audience engagement even further. In the two weeks after the season premiere, “The Bear” consistently garnered more demand than its inaugural season. While demand in the first season peaked four days after the first episode was released, at 20 times the average for a show in the U.S. market, the second season has nearly doubled that level. It reached a high of 37 times the average demand just five days after the season premiere, placing the show among the top 10 most sought-after Hulu offerings for that day.

Demand for “The Bear” since season premiere, Seasons 1-2, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The success of “The Bear” underscores the broader trend of traditional cable networks like FX playing a crucial role in the streaming strategies of services like Hulu. The service is the official streaming home for FX content, with some FX-produced shows being released first or exclusively on Hulu, like “The Bear“’ and “Reservation Dogs.” Numerous FX originals like “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” “What We Do In The Shadows” and “American Horror Story” consistently rank among Hulu’s most in-demand shows.

As of May 2023, 8.6% of the total demand for Hulu’s TV catalog was generated by an FX production (whether first released on the FX cable channel or on Hulu). This share is only exceeded by the demand for original productions from ABC and Fox. (Though Fox sold its stake in Hulu to Disney along with most of its other entertainment assets in 2019, the network still has a licensing deal with Hulu to carry its broadcast lineup.)

Demand for Hulu shows by origin, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

As streaming competition intensifies, the ongoing partnership with FX will remain key for Hulu, likely playing a factor in Disney’s decision to seek full control of Hulu by buying out Comcast’s remaining stake. It is an association that provides a steady stream of high-quality, in-demand content that helps Hulu differentiate itself in the crowded streaming market. And with Disney+ expected to incorporate a significant part of Hulu’s library later this year, the relationship will power Disney’s bigger streaming service, too.

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

