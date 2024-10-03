Bear Necessities: Tory Taylor earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are gearing up for a Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, where Chicago is looking to stack back-to-back wins and extend their home winning streak to eight games. The Bears are coming off a big Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Rams, where rookie punter Tory Taylor played a key role in locking things down with two fourth-quarter punts downed inside the 10-yard line. His impressive performance earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 3:

Bears rookie Tory Taylor named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Chicago Bears rookie punter Tory Taylor has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his impressive outing against the Los Angeles Rams in a 24-18 win. Taylor, who was drafted in the fourth round, had five punts for 277 yards, where he averaged 55.4 yards per punt (48.0 net) and downed three inside the 10-yard line, the most of any punter in Week 4.

Bears vs. Panthers: 8 things to know heading into Week 5 game

Chicago has struggled on the road this season, losing to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. But they've been perfect at home with wins over the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. The Bears are currently riding a seven-game home winning streak dating back to last season, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. It's also the longest stretch since Chicago won 10 straight at home from 2005-06. It's also worth noting that this is the Bears' last home game (at Soldier Field) until Nov. 10. Chicago "hosts" the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, but the game will be held in London.

Bears vs. Panthers: 3 keys for Chicago's offense in Week 5

The offense amended much of their shortcomings in Week 4, but there's still major room for improvement, from rookie QB Caleb Williams' passing unit to the ground attack. Week 5 provides a testing ground for the offense to continue to hone their craft, so let's break down the three keys for Chicago's offense in Week 5.

