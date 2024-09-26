Bear Necessities: Roschon Johnson expected to see 'extended look' in Week 4

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are gearing up for a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, where they're looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses. Chicago will look to get its abysmal ground game going, and it sounds like we could be seeing more of second-year pro Roschon Johnson, who impressed in Week 3.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 26:

Bears RB Roschon Johnson could see more carries vs. Rams

Chicago inserted second-year back Roschon Johnson on offense for the first time this season and found success. Johnson carried the ball eight times for 30 yards and added four catches for 32 yards. He easily outplayed Swift, and it sounds like the coaching staff wants to see more.

Chicago Bears Stock Exchange: Who's up, who's down entering Week 4?

Chicago was also very uneven with their offensive production, failing to establish the ground game for the third week in a row. This game featured plenty of standout performances, both positive and negative. Here are the players whose stock is rising and those who are falling in this week's edition of the Chicago Bears Stock Exchange.

Bears vs. Rams: 8 things to know heading into Week 4 game

Chicago is coming off a 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts (1-2), where three turnovers proved to be the difference in a game that the Bears should've won. But the good news is quarterback Caleb Williams showed improvement, including passing for 363 yards (a rookie franchise record) and his first two passing touchdowns. Chicago needs continued improvement from the offense, as well as more dominant play from the defense, to snap their losing streak and get back on track. Here are eight things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Rams:

Other headlines

