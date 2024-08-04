Bear Necessities: Recapping the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed its newest class to Canton during an enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, which featured three former Bears players -- Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers. There were plenty of emotions flowing between Hester's speech and the scene at McMichael's house, where he was surrounded by family, friends and former teammates.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sunday, Aug. 4:

Hall of Fame: Watch Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers' enshrinements

The Chicago Bears welcomed three new members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Saturday's enshrinement ceremony, where return specialist Devin Hester, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and defensive end Julius Peppers were immortalized among football's elite.

NFL world reacts to Steve McMichael's emotional Hall of Fame enshrinement

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael has officially been shrined among the NFL's greatest in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McMichael, who has been battling ALS over the past few years, was unable to attend Saturday's ceremony in Canton, Ohio. So they brought the Hall of Fame to him and his house in Chicago, which included McMichael wearing his gold jacket and the official unveiling of his Hall of Fame bust.

Julius Peppers and his legacy as a Chicago Bear

Steve McMichael and Devin Hester are remembered for their legendary careers in the navy and orange, while Julius Peppers is most known for his time with the Carolina Panthers. But Peppers still had a lasting legacy in Chicago, and his four-year stint helped save the Bears core that was on the brink of flaming out.

Devin Hester makes case for other returners to be inducted into Hall of Fame

During his speech, Devin Hester took a moment to shout out some other legendary return specialists, Josh Cribbs and Brian Mitchell, who he believes should be next to make the Hall of Fame. "I'm not the only returner who deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Hester said. "I'm just the first."

