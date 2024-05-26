Bear Necessities: Recapping the first week of OTAs
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Halas Hall, where rookies and veterans took to the practice field for the first three of six voluntary practices before mandatory minicamp.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 19.
OTAs
First impressions from Bears OTAs: Rough day for Caleb Williams, offense
Bears OTAs: Videos from Thursday’s practice featuring Caleb Williams
WATCH: Caleb Williams connects with DJ Moore, Cole Kmet at Bears OTAs
Bears OTAs: Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat among those not participating
Bears WR Rome Odunze expected to return to practice next week
Kevin Byard’s message to Bears rookie Caleb Williams after rough practice
DJ Moore, Matt Eberflus talk Bears offense’s early struggles during OTAs
Bears aren’t holding back with Caleb Williams: ‘We’re giving him the whole offense’
DJ Moore shares early impressions of Bears rookie Caleb Williams
Other headlines
EXCLUSIVE: Bears WR Rome Odunze talks ‘Call of Duty,’ Caleb Williams and Chicago’s loaded WR room
Highlights from NFL draft episode of Bears docuseries, ‘1920 Football Drive’ with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze
What’s next for the Bears heading into remainder of 2024 offseason
Where Bears’ Caleb Williams ranks among NFC North quarterbacks
Justin Fields appreciative of Bears GM Ryan Poles doing right by him
Bears rookies Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze make appearance at White Sox game
All 32 NFL teams (including Bears) ranked by average Relative Athletic Score
Keenan Allen has an important leadership role to fill with Bears
