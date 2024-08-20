Bear Necessities: Recapping Day 19 of 2024 training camp

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears continued training camp with their 19th practice on Monday, which was a lighter practice coming off last Saturday's preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was an up-and-down day for the offense, where Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen were unstoppable, Kyler Gordon made a strong statement and there were some notable injury and attendance updates.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 20:

Bears 2024 training camp: Takeaways from Day 19

Chicago was back on the practice field for an open practice on Monday, ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Courtney Cronin, it was a lighter practice in shells where there was a heavy focus on red zone work. The offense had its ups and downs, where there were some standout players on both sides. There were also some injury updates, which includes the return of two key players and an injury during practice.

Bears 53-man roster prediction after third preseason game

When you look at this current roster, there are a number of locks. But there's plenty of competition for depth spots, and there are some potential surprises who could steal a roster spot. The remainder of preseason will be intriguing given competition at wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive line and return specialist that will earn or lose roster spots. Roster bubble players still have some time to make a statement, but the roster is starting to take shape. Following the first three preseason games, here are my updated projections for the Bears’ 53-man roster.

Bears rookie Caleb Williams downplays the Patrick Mahomes comparisons

For the second straight week, the Caleb Williams hype train was chugging along after he made several wow plays that few in the league can make. Even Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took notice, stopping short of comparing him to former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Williams was asked about the comparison after Saturday's game, and his response was perfect.

