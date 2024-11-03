Bear Necessities: Previewing Chicago's Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

It's officially game day as the Bears face the Arizona Cardinals, where Chicago is looking to bounce back after a brutal loss to the Washington Commanders.

Chicago is coming off a bye week, but the offense has stacked back-to-back outings of 35-plus games heading into this hotly anticipated matchup between No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels -- injury permitting for Daniels. Meanwhile, the Bears defense continues to dominate and will be tasked will stopping the NFL's top scoring offense.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3:

How the Cardinals game will impact Bears' playoff chances

For many reasons, the Chicago Bears' Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals feels like a must-win. With plenty of outside noise and storylines regarding the team's last-second loss to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary touchdown last week, the Bears have been the talk of the NFL for all the wrong reasons. As they look to stay above .500 and try to keep pace with the rest of the NFC North division, the Bears have a chance to either truly solidify their playoff chances, or to have less than a 50% of making it.

Bears vs. Cardinals: Experts make game picks for Week 9

The Chicago Bears (4-3) will battle the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is aiming to bounce back after their third loss of the season. Chicago is a 1-point road underdog against the Cardinals, according to BetMGM. But what do the experts think? Here's a look:

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 9

Murray has really quarterbacked well this season. He has always been a playmaker but he really has taken to coaching about how to do all the quarterback things - managing players, his demeanor and more. He has had two high-level games and other games where his numbers were just fine. Would I like to see more consistency in the passing game? Yes, but much of that can be placed on the fact that OC Drew Petzing focuses on the run game. If Week 8 is any precursor for the passing game the rest of the season, Murray will again be in the conversation of the best in the game.

Other headlines

