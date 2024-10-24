Bear Necessities: Chicago trade rumors ahead of deadline

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are coming off their bye week and headed into a big Week 8 showdown against the Washington Commanders. But there's another important date coming up: the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and it sounds like Chicago is looking to move four veterans who have fallen down the depth chart.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23:

Bears could be looking to move these 4 players before the trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and we have already seen multiple big names get moved as teams look to bolster their roster for a playoff push. For once, the Chicago Bears are one of those teams, as they sit 4-2 in a competitive NFC North. But that doesn't mean they won't be looking to sell off certain players. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are open to trading away at least four veterans who have fallen down the depth chart.

Bears vs. Commanders: 3 keys for Chicago's defense in Week 8

Chicago travels to Washington to face the 5-2 Commanders this week, and the game had all the makings of a classic. It was advertised as the first clash between first overall pick Caleb Williams and second overall pick Jayden Daniels, who’s proven to be a devastating player in his own right. Daniels’ status for Week 8 is murky, but that isn’t an excuse for the Bears to take their opponent lightly. Washington’s offense still has several explosive players who can run up the score in a hurry, so it’s important for the defense to work themselves back into midseason form so they can give their team a chance to win.

Questions at each Bears position group following the bye week

This team has been getting it done across all three phases, from their recent offensive explosion to the defense playing opportunistic football and special teams that isn't missing a beat—even when adversity hits. Still, for all the good vibes that surround the Bears, there are plenty of questions that need answered as they return to action. Here is one question for each position group as the Bears get ready for their 11-game finish to the 2024 season.

