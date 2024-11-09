Bear Necessities: Chicago down their top 3 offensive tackles in Week 10

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears have had concerns with their offensive line all season, where protecting rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been of top priority. Unfortunately, they've struggled to do that as Williams is among the most-sacked quarterbacks this season. To make matters worse, Chicago is now down their top three offensive tackles heading into a Week 10 game against the New England Patriots with Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright and Kiran Amegadjie all ruled out.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9:

Bears have major concerns at tackle heading into Patriots game

The Bears will once again be without Braxton Jones (knee) and Kiran Amegadjie (calf), who both missed last week's game, but they will also be missing right tackle Darnell Wright, who is out with a knee injury suffered in last week's 29-9 loss. Wright will miss his first career NFL game, and it leaves the Bears in trouble at their tackle positions. The question now becomes: who steps up in their place?

Read more

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) holds back Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) as he runs toward the backfield during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bears to activate OL Ryan Bates off IR

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that offensive guard/center Ryan Bates will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 10's matchup. Bates' return is perfect timing for an offensive line that is down their top three offensive tackles with starting left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), starting right tackle Darnell Wright (knee) and reserve tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) all ruled out.

Read more

Bears OC Shane Waldron explains lack of targets for Cole Kmet over last two weeks

One man looking to turn that around is offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who is in his first season with Chicago and yet to establish a full-time offensive identity. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Waldron said that the lack of targets have just come from the way that the offensive plays have played out.

Read more

Other headlines

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Chicago down top 3 offensive tackles in Week 10