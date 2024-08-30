This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

After setting their 53-man roster and their initial practice squad, the Bears made some changes on Thursday. They added four players -- long snapper Scott Daly, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, receiver Samori Toure and offensive lineman Chris Glase -- and parted ways to two others -- safety Quindell Johnson and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Friday, Aug. 30:

Bears announce updated 16-player practice squad

On Thursday, the Bears made some changes with the additions of long snapper Scott Daly, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, receiver Samori Toure and offensive lineman Chris Glase. In corresponding roster moves, they released safety Quindell Johnson and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory.

Read more

Ryan Poles praises Bears offensive line depth as best he's ever had

If anything, looking at the 53-man roster as a whole speaks to the depth at multiple position groups, including the offensive line. General manager Ryan Poles met with the media Wednesday the day after roster cuts, where he spoke to the depth in the offensive line room and praising it as the best he's had since joining the Bears in 2022.

Read more

Other headlines

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Chicago announces updated practice squad