Bear Necessities: Caleb Williams set to make preseason debut vs. Bills

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are back on the football field today when they face the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of the summer. Unlike last week, in the Hall of Fame game, the starters will see the field for a range of plays. That includes rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who will make his NFL preseason debut against the Bills. There's plenty to watch outside of Williams, including the offensive line and roster bubble players looking to make an impact.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Saturday, Aug. 10:

Bears vs. Bills: 8 players to watch in Saturday's preseason game

While the Bears did get their preseason started last week at the Hall of Fame game, almost none of the starters played. That is going to change on Saturday with all of the healthy starters expected to suit up, including the much-anticipated debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the starters will get a range of plays, a number that he would not disclose. Regardless, everyone who is healthy should see time on the field Saturday as the team inches closer and closer to the start of the regular season. Here are a few players to keep an eye on during the preseason game:

Read more

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Bears vs. Bills: 5 biggest storylines ahead of Week 1 preseason game

The Chicago Bears will face the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game this Saturday, where there's a lot more to watch compared to last week's Hall of Fame game. That has to do with the fact that the starters will see action for the first time this preseason, including most notably rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Eberflus said Williams and healthy starters will have a "range of plays" against the Bills on Saturday, but he didn't detail a general play count. There's plenty to watch between the starters, reserves and roster-bubble players looking to make an impact, similar to quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson did in the Hall of Fame game.

Read more

Other headlines

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Caleb Williams set to make preseason debut vs. Bills