Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago's preseason win vs. Bills

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears defeated the Buffalo Bills, 33-6, in dominating fashion in their second preseason game. It marked the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who impressed in his first live action. There were notable performances from other rookies, including defensive end Austin Booker and running back Ian Wheeler.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Monday, Aug. 12:

7 takeaways from Bears' 33-6 preseason throttling of the Bills

Williams played just a couple of series but led the Bears to a pair of field goals before exiting for the day. The Bears starting defense played a similar amount of snaps before the reserves took over. It was a fairly quiet game going into halftime, but the Bears came out swinging in the second half. A pick-six and a few rushing touchdowns turned this one into a laugher as Chicago throttled the Bills 33-6 in a complete team effort. Though it's just preseason and the games don't count, there was plenty to take away from Saturday's game.

Read more

Game balls: 5 standouts from the Bears' preseason win over Bills

After a slow start, where Chicago led 6-3 at halftime, they took off in the second half with 27 points, including 20 unanswered to end the game. The Bears pass rush showed up in a big way to the tune of eight sacks, including two players who had multiple sacks. There were several standouts from the victory. Here is who earned game balls from the Week 1 preseason win over the Bills.

Read more

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason win vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears defeated the Buffalo Bills, 33-6, in their second preseason game on Saturday. It featured the debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as some other standout performers that made strong statements. Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s win against Buffalo, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

Read more

Other headlines

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Breaking down Chicago's preseason win vs. Bills