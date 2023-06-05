Bear has mischievous look on face as it climbs inside truck in Colorado, video shows

Bears are out and about in full swing, and some have learned to open car doors and even windows in search of “tasty” treats — even when there aren’t any, officials said.

That’s what happened recently in a Colorado town near Colorado Springs.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of a bear walking up to a pickup truck and pulling the door open by the handle. Before the bear climbs in, it glances back at what appears to be the home’s surveillance camera, almost as if it’s checking to make sure the coast is clear.

This bear obviously has learned to open car doors. This is why @COParksWildlife preaches for everyone in bear country to lock their cars and homes. Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price. Keep bears wild and alive! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/DzMmHUOFJK — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 5, 2023

“Bears are smart. Once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, bears will search for a way inside,” officials said on the June 5 post on Twitter. “They learn quickly how to open doors and windows. Then they will repeat the behavior even when [no] food is inside,” which is what the video shows happening in Woodland Park on Friday, June 2.

That’s a huge problem that poses dangers both to humans and bears, officials said.

“This bear obviously has learned to open car doors,” officials said. “This is why [Colorado Parks and Wildlife] preaches for everyone in bear country to lock their cars and homes. Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price. Keep bears wild and alive!”

Woodland Park is about 17 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. Several bears have been spotted in the area in recent weeks, and one even entered a home and had to be euthanized.

To prevent attracting bears to your car or home, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recommend:

Keep garbage secured and only put it out the morning it gets picked up.

Clean garbage cans regularly (with ammonia if you can) to cut down on odors that attract bears.

Keep garage doors closed, and don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Use bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters.

Avoid bird feeders between April 15 to Nov. 15. You can naturally attract birds with flowers and water baths instead.

Don’t let bears get comfortable around your home. You should haze them if you spot one, by yelling, making noise and throwing things at it to scare it off.

Secure compost piles, as bears are attracted to the smell of rotting food.

Clean grills after every use, and clean up well after cookouts.

Don’t allow fruit to rot on the ground around fruit trees.

Lock doors when you’re away from home and overnight.

Keep bottom-floor windows closed when you’re not at home.

To bear-proof your car:

Don’t keep food in your car, and roll up windows and lock car doors.

Lock car doors when car-camping and secure food and coolers inside.

Clean up your campsite, whether you’re camping at a campground or in the backcountry.

If you’re camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet away (or more) from the campsite. Don’t bring food into your tent.

Cook far from your campsite and wash dishes thoroughly.

