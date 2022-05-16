Are we in a bear market? Fears are mounting as stocks continue to fall

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all hovering around 52-week lows the term "bear market" is gaining more attention.

The commonly accepted definition of a bear market is a 20% market decline from recent highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was well into bear market territory. As of Friday's close, the index is down more than 26% compared to its peak in November. While the Dow and S&P 500 aren't in official bear territory yet, some market experts say it's only a matter of time.

The Dow is down 14% and the S&P 500 is down around 16% since both of their highs in January.

"Investors should be careful of getting too negative with all the talk about a bear market," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation Group. "This is the best labor market in modern history and the economy is woefully short on everything."

"A new market is taking shape. It’s not necessarily a bear market – even if it feels like one," Russell told USA TODAY.

When will a bear market end?

There's no rule for how long bear markets can last.

Typically when researchers study bear markets they pay the closest attention to S&P 500 index. For instance, the bear market that quickly unfolded when the pandemic began in the U.S. lasted 33 days, making it the shortest-lived bear market since the Great Depression.

Longest bear market in history

The longest bear market began in November 1973 and lasted 630 days, according to an analysis by Ned Davis Research. During that time inflation was rampant in the U.S. and OPEC stopped importing oil into the U.S., resulting in a recession.

According to some analyses, the Great Depression which occurred from 1929 to 1939 was the longest bear market. Other analyses break up the 10-year timeframe into smaller segments of bear markets as opposed to one overarching one.

Average bear market length

Around 9.6 months is the average length of the 26 S&P 500 bear markets since 1926. The average S&P 500 decline over the course of those bear markets was over 35%, according to Ned Davis Research.

Should you buy or sell stocks during a bear market?

In general, panic buying or selling stocks isn't a winning strategy. Some market analysts say the best thing to do during heightened market volatility is nothing.

But if you've got extra cash on hand, consider buying "quality companies with high and stable earnings," said Geetu Sharma, founder and investment manager, AlphasFuture LLC based in Minneapolis, Minn.

"Our portfolios are tilted towards quality and defensive sectors such as healthcare and staples that are likely to prove more resilient in this ongoing volatility."

These sectors tend to outperform others during recessions, though bear markets don't always coincide with recessions.

That said, "it is worth remembering that if we are headed towards a bear market – and for now, we don’t think we are – much of the damage from any potential bear market has likely already been inflicted on U.S. stocks," said Tim Holland, chief investment officer at Orion Advisor Solutions.

